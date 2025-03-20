American freed by Taliban in Afghanistan after more than two years under arrest
George Glezmann was released Thursday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a post on X.
An American who was held by the Taliban in Afghanistan for more than two years was released Thursday at the end of a visit by senior U.S. officials to the Taliban government in Kabul.
George Glezmann, a former aircraft mechanic, is "on his way home to be reunited with his wife Aleksandra," Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced in a statement from X, praising Qatar's role in the release.
Rubio also called Glezmann's release a "positive and constructive step," but recalled in his post that "other Americans" are still being held in Afghanistan, without identifying them.
Negotiations in Kabul
The American was released after negotiations between Trump's special hostage envoy, Adam Boehler, Taliban officials and Qatari officials.
Boehler met earlier Thursday with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, in the company of former U.S. envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad.
"Today is a good day," Khalilzad wrote on X. "The Taliban government agreed to free [Glezmann] as a goodwill gesture to [President Trump] and the American people," he said.
Today is a good day. We succeeded in obtaining the release of an American citizen, Georg Glezmann, after two years in detention in Kabul. The Taliban government agreed to free him as a goodwill gesture to @POTUS and the American people. George is on his way home to his family.…— Zalmay Khalilzad (@realZalmayMK) March 20, 2025
According to AFP, Glezmann, who was not released as part of a wider prisoner exchange, will first pass through Qatar, and Boehler will accompany him on the plane.
Two other Americans detained in Afghanistan were released in January in exchange for an Afghan fighter convicted of narcoterrorism in the United States.
د بنديانو په خلاصون او په امريکا کې افغانانو ته د کونسلي خدماتو وړاندې کولو په اړه خبرې وشوې.— Hafiz Zia Ahmad (@HafizZiaAhmad) March 20, 2025
د هېواد د بهرنيو چارو وزير په سر کې یاد پلاوي ته ښه راغلاست ووايه او کابل ته يې د دوی راتگ دوو اړخيزو اړيکو کې ښه پرمختگ وباله.
مولوي امير خان متقي وويل، د ا.ا.ا. د خپل متوازن... pic.twitter.com/mnWkocldm2
Afghanistan-US relations
Following the reelection of Donald Trump, the government in Kabul stated that it looked forward to a "new chapter" in Afghanistan-U.S. relations. During his first term, Trump signed a peace agreement with the Taliban.
No country in the world has officially recognized the Taliban government, but several countries, including Pakistan, Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Iran, kept their embassies open in Kabul after its return to power in 2021.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry has facilitated talks between the Taliban and the United States since former President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. forces and diplomats from Afghanistan, also in August 2021.
Former Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified before Congress in 2023 that at least 175 Americans remain stranded in Afghanistan, although he did not disclose how many were being unjustly detained by the Taliban.