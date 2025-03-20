New York state court blocks law allowing non-citizens to vote in NYC elections

Published by Juan Peña 20 de marzo, 2025

New York state’s top court has thrown out a Democratic law that sought to enfranchise noncitizens in New York City elections. The law would have added some 800,000 more votes to any municipal election, including for mayor.

In the New York court's ruling Thursday, the majority of progressives sided with state Republicans who took the law to court. In a six-to-one ruling, the high court said that "the New York Constitution, as it stands today, draws a firm line that restricts citizens from voting."

The law was passed in the final days of the administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio, predecessor of Eric Adams, also a Democrat. Neither he nor Adams vetoed it and it automatically became law in early 2022. However, after legal challenges, this law was never implemented or put into practice.

Republicans applauded Thursday's ruling by the state's highest court, called the Court of Appeals.

"Efforts by radical Democrats in the New York City Council to allow noncitizen voting have been rightly rejected," NYGOP Chairman Ed Cox said in a statement picked up by AP.

The Republicans' lawyer, Michael Hawrylchak, said they were pleased that the court recognized the state Constitution's "fundamental limits" on voter eligibility.