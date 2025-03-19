Germany approves historic plan for rearmament and infrastructure upgrades

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de marzo, 2025

The lower house of the German parliament on Tuesday approved an unprecedented investment plan that will increase defense and infrastructure spending to modernize the country and cope with geopolitical changes.

The text was pushed by the possible future conservative chancellor, Friedrich Merz, and approved by 513 deputies, with 207 abstentions. This plan could pave the way for defense spending estimated at $1.1 trillion over the next decade.

The vote is unprecedented in a country that for years championed tight budget control and always counted on the United States for military protection.

Merz said Russia is waging a war against Europe

Before the deputies, Merz said the Russian-led "war against Europe" must be countered.

"It is a war against Europe and not just a war against the territorial integrity of Ukraine," the 69-year-old leader added, citing cyberattacks and sabotage of infrastructure attributed to Russia.

Merz defined the plan as a "first big step toward a new European defense community" that includes "countries that are not members of the European Union," such as the United Kingdom and Norway.

According to AFP reports, the text should be ratified on Friday by the Federal Council.