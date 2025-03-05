Unusual: Islamic Iftar celebrated at Windsor Castle for the first time in history

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 5 de marzo, 2025

Windsor Castle, a symbol of the British monarchy for a thousand years, recently hosted, in an unprecedented event, a public event to celebrate Iftar, the evening meal that breaks the daily fast during the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is the Muslim month of fasting, during which the faithful abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

The event, which was organized by London-based charity group Ramadan Tent Project and took place last Sunday, was attended by more than 350 people, who gathered to celebrate Iftar in the castle's St. George's Hall, which is typically used for entertaining world leaders and for special banquets.

The call to Muslim prayer, which marks the moment of breaking the fast, echoed throughout the castle, as guests ate dates before sharing a meal in St. George's Hall.

Simon Maples, director of visitor operations at the castle, noted that King Charles III has been "championing religious diversity and encouraging interfaith conversation" for many years, British news channel BBC reported.

Omar Salha, founder and executive director of the Ramadan Tent Project, said, "The King is an excellent ambassador for this cause and is committed to community cohesion." He added: "We are incredibly grateful for his support towards the British Muslim community," the British media outlet noted.