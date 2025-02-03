Published by Juan PeñaAFP Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

The United States and Mexico agreed to a one-month pause in the implementation of tariffs applied to Mexican products. This was reported this Monday on social media by President Trump and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The decision to halt these 25% tariffs came after a phone call between the two leaders.

"Tariffs are put on hold for a month from now," she wrote on the social network X when also announcing that her government will deploy 10,000 military troops on the northern border "to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl."

The United States has committed to work to "prevent the trafficking of high-powered weapons into Mexico," she added.

"Our teams will begin working today on two fronts: security and trade," she wrote.

Trump had announced tariffs of 25% on all exports from Mexico and Canada on Saturday, the United States' partners in the T-MEC free trade agreement, accusing both countries of allowing the flow of illegal migrants and drugs onto American soil.

The United States is the main destination for Mexican exports, which have benefited under the North American free trade agreement.

On Sunday, Sheinbaum said she proposed a dialogue with Trump on migration and drug trafficking, as she reiterated that tariffs would have "very serious" effects for the U.S. economy, as they would raise the prices of products exported from Mexico.