He has topped the DEA's most-wanted list for four decades. For the agency, he is not just another fugitive or drug lord. The extradition of Rafael Caro Quintero (Sinaloa, 1952) was met with celebration within the agency; 40 years later, it has finally captured the alleged killer of former agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.

"This moment is extremely personal for the men and women of DEA who believe Caro Quintero is responsible for the brutal torture and murder of DEA Special Agent," said the agency's acting administrator Derek S. Maltz. Quintero landed in the United States on Thursday along with 28 other top Mexican narcotics traffickers.

He joined the world of crime at the age of 14, starting by growing marijuana in his native Badiraguato. Known as the "narco de narcos," he was a founding member of the now-defunct Guadalajara Cartel. He earned a reputation for his business skills in the underworld, with a network of contacts that included Pablo Escobar. He was also known for his expensive tastes, jewelry and high-end clothes.

Although he initially appeared dedicated to agriculture, he became the largest Mexican exporter of marijuana, according to some estimates. As the king of that drug, he also ventured into cocaine with Escobar's help. By then, the United States had already begun to suspect his involvement.

“Kiki’s” murder



DEA special agent "Kiki" Camarena infiltrated the Guadalajara Cartel in 1982. His undercover operations led to the destruction of 2,500 acres of marijuana at the Rancho Búfalo hacienda, which was identified as being owned by Caro Quintero.

In February 1985, three weeks after Camarena was reassigned due to concerns he had become dangerously close to the underworld, he was kidnapped by five men who forced him into a beige Volkswagen. A month later, his body was discovered in a ditch, showing signs of torture.

U.S. authorities claim that, motivated by revenge against the DEA, the "narco of narcos" ordered his kidnapping, torture, and murder. He denies the allegations: "I did not kidnap him, I did not torture him, and I did not kill him," he told a Mexican magazine.

Camarena left behind his wife, Geneva “Mika” Camarena, and three sons: Enrique, Daniel, and Eric.

Red Ribbon Week



Activities include events at schools and community centers against drug use, as well as the





"I pledge to stay in school and learn the things that I need to know."

"I pledge to make the world a better place for kids like me to grow."

"I pledge to keep my dreams alive and be all that I can be."

"I pledge to help others and to keep myself drug free." After Kiki's death, thousands of Americans began celebrating his memory by wearing red ribbons. The first celebration was in 1988 and continues to this day.

Quintero’s time in jail



Caro Quintero was arrested in Costa Rica months after Camarena's death. Although he was sentenced to 40 years in prison, he was released in 2013 due to a legal technicality.

The DEA claims that he never ceased his illicit activities. In 2022, he was recaptured in Mexico, after evading extradition for two years by citing various reasons, including health issues.

At 72 years old, the DEA is determined to make him pay for his crimes. Senior agency sources describe his case as "the most painful" and say, "for us, it is personal." The $20 million bounty on his head—the highest ever for a drug lord—reflects their commitment, as does the severe penalty they seek: "death or life imprisonment."

"Today sends a message to every cartel leader, every trafficker, every criminal poisoning our communities: You will be held accountable," said Maltz, the DEA's top official. "No matter how long it takes, no matter how far you run, justice will find you."