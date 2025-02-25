Putin pushes for a rare earth minerals deal with the United States: 'We have many more such resources than Ukraine'

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

Amid negotiations between the United States and Ukraine regarding rare minerals, Vladimir Putin said he could strike a better deal with the Trump administration. The Russian president gave an interview for local television, where he referred to the opportunity to do business with the United States once the war is over.

Just hours after Donald Trump said he hoped to finalize "important economic development transactions with Russia," Putin referred explicitly to rare earth minerals and aluminum.

"We, by the way, would be ready to offer (joint projects with) our American partners, and when I say 'partners,' I mean not only administrative and governmental structures but also companies, if they showed interest in joint work," the Russian leader said.

"We undoubtedly have, I want to emphasize, significantly more resources of this kind than Ukraine," Putin added. Indeed, it turns out that Russia has the world's fifth-largest reserves of rare earth minerals in the world, behind only China, Brazil, India and Australia. Russian reserves are estimated at 3.8 million metric tons.

On the debate related to U.S., Russian and Chinese defense spending, Putin was enthusiastic about reaching an agreement. "It seems to me that the idea is good: the United States would reduce by 50 percent, we would reduce by 50 percent and the People's Republic of China would join if it so wishes. We think the proposal is good and we are willing to discuss this issue," he said.

Trump hopes to end the war over the "next few weeks"

The president received Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Room and told reporters he hoped to end the war in the coming weeks. As for the French leader, he asked Trump to include Volodymyr Zelensky in all negotiations and meetings with Russian diplomacy.

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Trump reaffirmed his intention to "resolve the war and put an end to all those deaths." He also referred to a possible agreement with Ukraine for access to Ukrainian rare earth mineral deposits to compensate for outlays made during the war.

"We’re going to get our money back, because it’s not it’s not fair, it’s just not fair. And we will see, but I think we’re pretty close to a deal, and we better be close to a deal, because that has been a horrible situation. It would have never happened if I were president," Trump said.