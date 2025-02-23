Published by Israel Duro Verified by 23 de febrero, 2025

Volodymyr Zelensky assured on Sunday that he would "happy" resign as Ukrainian president if it would bring peace or the admission of his country to NATO. The president also stated that, although they are "making progress" on the deal with the U.S. on rare minerals, "I am not signing something that will be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians."

Asked whether he would resign his post for peace, Zelensky was clear: "Yes, I am happy, if it is for the peace of Ukraine." The Ukrainian leader added that it was never his "dream" to continue leading the country for another five-year term. "If they really need me to leave my post, I am willing," Zelensky explained at a press conference in Kiev. "I can exchange [the presidency] for [membership in] NATO," he added.

Security guarantees for Ukraine

Zelensky tried not to fan the flames of the controversy involving Donald Trump, who called him a "dictator" for remaining in office without an election, by asking for understanding and security guarantees from the U.S. president, whom he invited to visit Ukraine: "I would very much like a mutual understanding from Trump. Security guarantees from Trump are very much needed."

After being pressed on his assessment of his U.S. counterpart's words, Zelensky claimed not to be offended because he is "the legitimately elected president": "I certainly would not describe the words used by Trump as a compliment. One would be offended by the word 'dictator' if he were a dictator. I am the legitimately elected president," he added, assuring that he does not wish to remain "decades in power."

Rare minerals deal closer, but facing hold-ups

The Ukrainian president noted that, throughout the day, officials from both sides were in contact to try to close a deal by which Ukraine would grant the United States priority access to exploit the country's minerals as compensation for the tens of billions of dollars in aid delivered under his predecessor Joe Biden.

Although Zelensky considered that a deal is "moving forward," he made it clear that "I am not signing something that will be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians." The Ukrainian president stressed that any agreement has to take his country's interests into account and not only those of the United States. The president insisted that no simple trade exchange is being negotiated, but that his country's "dignity" and "independence" are on the table. "This is serious, it is not a game," he said.