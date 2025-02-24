UN reiterates its support for Ukraine and turns its back on the resolution proposed by the US

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 24 de febrero, 2025

(AFP) The United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution reiterating its support for Ukraine and its territorial integrity, three years after the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country.

The text prepared by Ukraine and its European allies, which reiterates the "commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine," received 93 votes in favor and 18 against, including the United States and Russia, plus 65 abstentions.

The competing draft resolution prepared by the United States, which initially called for a quick end to the conflict without reference to the territorial integrity of Ukraine, was substantially modified by the adoption of several amendments from European countries introducing this reference to territorial integrity and calling for a "just peace."

This amended text was adopted by 93 votes in favor, 8 against and 73 abstentions, including that of the United States.