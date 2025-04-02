Donald Trump charges against Republican senators opposed to his tariff policy

Published by Juan Peña 2 de abril, 2025

There are senators on the Republican side who are going to stand in the way of Donald Trump's tariff policy. At least that's what the president believes, as he dedicated a warning message against several fellow party members a few hours before celebrating his "Liberation Day" with taxes on foreign goods.

Senators Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.), are in the crosshairs of the president, who fears they will align with Democrats in the Senate to go against the federal government's reciprocal tariffs on a large group of countries.

Trump used the drug war argument to charge the group of Republican lawmakers. Despite the low volume of drugs entering the United States from Canada, the president claims that if lawmakers don't support the tariffs, they are relieving Canada of pressure to deal with drug trafficking.

The president said that these senators should "fight the Democrats['] wild and flagrant push to not penalize Canada for the sale, into our Country, of large amounts of Fentanyl, by Tariffing the value of this horrible and deadly drug in order to make it more costly to distribute and buy," as he wrote on social media.

"They are playing with the lives of the American people, and right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats and Drug Cartels," the president added.

It is not known which of all these senators might support the motion from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) to overturn the state of national emergency that Trump declared to impose broad tariffs on America's northern neighbor earlier this year.

Susan Collins, a senator from Maine, asserted that the federal government's tariff policies erode U.S. relations with an ally like Canada. "Imposing tariffs on Canada, which is our closest neighbor, [a] friendly ally, is a huge mistake and will cause disruption in the economies of both countries," she told the press Tuesday, after recalling that just 1% of the fentanyl entering the United States does so through the northern border.