Trump meets with Argentine President Javier Milei after exchanging praise at CPAC

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 22 de febrero, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump and Argentine President Javier Milei met as heads of state for the first time during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), held at the Gaylord Hotel Convention Center in Washington, D.C. In its official X account, the White House explained that the meeting between the two leaders touched on important economic issues, in which both Trump and Milei exchanged ideas on how the United States and Argentina can strengthen their ties.

"President Trump met with Argentine President Javier Milei at CPAC where they discussed President @JMilei’s groundbreaking economic reforms and how our countries can work closer together," the White House tweeted. Similarly, the Republican Administration noted that "President Trump also invited President Milei to visit the White House in the coming months."

Mutual praise

The meeting between the two presidents took place a few minutes after Trump gave a speech in which he publicly praised Milei and highlighted his work during his presidency, especially in economic matters. "You have to make Argentina great again. They had unleashed inflation. I hear you're doing a fantastic job, I'm very proud of you," Trump commented on Milei during his speech at CPAC.

Before the U.S. president's speech, the Argentine leader gave a speech of more than half an hour in which he not only talked about his administration but also praised Trump, expressing his total willingness to establish a trade agreement with the United States and pointing out that the only obstacle is the Southern Common Market (Mercosur). "Argentina wants to be the first country in the world to join this reciprocity agreement requested by the Trump administration in trade matters. In fact, if we were not restricted by Mercosur, Argentina would be working on a new trade agreement with the United States."

Trump was accompanied by White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz at the meeting. In contrast, Milei was accompanied by presidential advisor Santiago Caputo, spokesman Manuel Adorni, Minister of Economy Luis Caputo, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein and Secretary General of the Presidency Karina Milei.