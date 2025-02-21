The Vatican reported a 'slight improvement' in Pope Francis’ health

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 20 de febrero, 2025

The Vatican reported a "slight improvement" in the health of Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for some days in Rome's Gemelli hospital. "He is afebrile (without fever), and his hemodynamic parameters remain stable," the medical report said. The Supreme Pontiff is suffering from bilateral pneumonia, which requires antibiotic therapy with corticosteroids.

In turn, his improvement has to do with blood tests and inflammatory indicators. The statement also mentioned that Jorge Bergoglio's heart is reacting well to the treatments and that he was breathing autonomously.

The information brought peace of mind to the Catholic community. Many of them are visiting the hospital's vicinity and praying for the health of the 88-year-old pontiff.

A few hours earlier, the Vatican said the pope had spent a "peaceful" night. "The Pope got up and had breakfast in an armchair (...) received the Eucharist and then resumed his work activities," they remarked.

Although he was initially admitted to the hospital for bronchitis, the condition developed into bilateral pneumonia, which required a treatment of antibiotics with corticoids. This was in addition to bronchiectasis and asthmatic bronchitis, conditions that Bergoglio was already complaining about.