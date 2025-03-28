The U.S. Army conducts new bombing raids against Houthi terrorists in Yemen

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 27 de marzo, 2025

The US Army executed numerous air strikes against the Houthi terrorists in the capital of Yemen, Sana'a, hitting not only several bases of the group but also some of its command centers, intelligence headquarters, and military training camps. Different media reported that, although a good part of these bombings focused on the airport of Sana'a, others also took place in several areas in the south and northwest of the city.

These latest bombings against the Houthis have been the most forceful and massive since the United States launched its offensive campaign against the terrorist group last March 15, in which U.S. warships fired cruise missiles at the same time as fighter jets bombed numerous areas of Yemen controlled by the Houthis.

At the start of this campaign, the U.S. president, Donald Trump, commented on his Truth Social account that the terrorist group, which is supported by the Iranian regime, has sought to hinder the flow of U.S. commercial and naval vessels in the Red Sea, adding that his administration would stop them once and for all. "No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely navigating the world's waterways," Trump tweeted, days after the White House again designated the Houthis as a "foreign terrorist organization."