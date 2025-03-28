7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Burma, shaking Southeast Asia

Two women seek shelter in Bangkok following the earthquake AFP

Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de marzo, 2025

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck central Burma on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter of the quake was located 10 miles northwest of the town of Sagaing, at a depth of six miles, at around 12H50 local time (06H20 GMT), the USGS said.

Earthquake hit all of Southeast Asia: evacuations in Bangkok

Residents of Bangkok evacuated offices and stores on Friday because of the strong shaking caused by the earthquake recorded in central Burma, about 600 miles from the Thai capital.

The tremor was also felt in northern Thailand, where the tourist resort of Chiang Mai is located. "I heard it and was sleeping at home. I ran as far away from the building as I could in my pajamas," Duangjai, a resident of that city, told AFP.

Thailand's prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, called an "emergency meeting" Friday following the powerful earthquake, according to post on X.

Early reports warn that more than 40 workers were trapped after a skyscraper under construction in Bangkok collapsed following the quake, medical sources reported to AFP.

Tremors recorded in Yunnan province, southwest China

Tremors were felt as far away as China's Yunnan province in southwest China, the national seismological agency reported.

The China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) reported that the tremors "were felt in Yunnan."

(THIS IS A DEVELOPING NEWS STORY)