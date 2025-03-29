FCC investigates Disney and ABC over their DEI programs

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 28 de marzo, 2025

Brendan Carr, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), announced a formal investigation against Disney and ABC over their diversity, equity and inclusion policies (DEI).

"I have asked the FCC’s Enforcement Bureau to open an investigation into Disney & ABC," Carr announced. "While Disney started as an iconic American company, it recently went all in on DEI. I am concerned that their DEI practices may violate FCC prohibitions on invidious forms of discrimination."

In a letter to Robert A. Iger, Disney's CEO, Carr asserted that the company's policies to increase "diversity" in hiring appear to violate the FCC's fair employment regulations.

"I want to ensure that Disney ends any and all discriminatory initiatives in substance, not just name," Carr wrote in the letter sent Thursday. "For another, I want to determine whether Disney’s actions — whether ongoing or recently ended — complied at all times with applicable F.C.C. regulations."

Disney told reporters that they are studying the FCC's letter with hopes of "engaging with the commission to answer its questions."

The investigation announced by Carr comes months after President Trump signed an executive order to ban IED programs in the federal government as "illegal and immoral."

It also comes within a month of the FCC opening a similar investigation into Comcast and its entertainment unit, NBCUniversal.