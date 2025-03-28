Maduro raises tone against the US, calls Marco Rubio an 'imbecile'

Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de marzo, 2025

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro raised the tone in his constant attacks on the United States and called the head of U.S. diplomacy, Marco Rubio, an "imbecile." Maduro's attack came after the secretary of state warned about the potential consequences of Venezuela attacking Guyana..

"That's where that a**hole Marco Rubio comes out, threatening Venezuela from Guyana. Imbecile. Venezuela is not threatened by anyone because this is the homeland of the liberators, this is the homeland of Bolivar, imbecile," Maduro said in an official act, in the midst of the century-old territorial dispute with Guyana over the rich Essequibo region.

'It would be a very bad day for them'

Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned Nicolás Maduro's dictatorship of the consequences if Venezuela takes action against its neighbor. Rubio's statements came during his visit to Georgetown.

"If they were to attack Guyana or attack ExxonMobil ... it would be a very bad day -- a very bad week -- for them. It would not end well," Rubio said in remarks picked up by AFP.

In addition, Guyana's President Irfaan Ali said the head of U.S. diplomacy pledged Washington's backing for Guyana in the territorial dispute with neighboring Venezuela over a region with huge oil deposits.

"I'm very pleased at the reassurance of the U.S., ensuring the safeguard of our territorial integrity and sovereignty," said Ali amid the secretary of state's visit to Georgetown.