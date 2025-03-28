Iran formally responded to Trump's letter proposing new nuclear negotiations

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 27 de marzo, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported Thursday that the Iranian regime formally responded to President Donald Trump's letter proposing to initiate new and swift nuclear negotiations.

In the missive sent three weeks ago, President Trump threatened Iran with military consequences if an agreement regarding Iran's nuclear program was not reached in less than two months.

Trump's letter was sent to Tehran on March 12, 2025, and delivered to Iranian officials by Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati diplomat.

Although Iran confirmed it sent a formal response to Trump, the details did not transpire. In fact, the Iranian regime stated through Araghchi that it is not willing to have direct talks with Washington as long as the White House's policy of maximum pressure is maintained. Instead, it is willing to hold indirect talks with intermediaries.

Iran's letter was delivered to Oman, who took it upon itself to inform the U.S. that the Iranians received his messages.

Omani officials will deliver the missive to the White House in the coming days.

Iran's response comes as Trump seeks to initiate talks on Tehran's nuclear program through threats of sanctions and military action.