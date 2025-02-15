Prison and torture in Venezuela: The ordeal of an American freed by Grenell

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

The regime of Nicolás Maduro has been repeatedly accused of using the detention of foreigners as a political pressure strategy. One of the most recent cases is that of Eric Arthur, an American retiree who, according to accounts, spent weeks undergoing torture in a Venezuelan prison before being released thanks to the intervention of Richard Grenell, a White House special envoy.

Detention and abuse in Venezuelan prisons

Arthur, a 62-year-old experienced sailor, was intercepted by the Venezuelan coast guard and, from that moment on, his nightmare began. He was imprisoned in Caracas and subjected to inhumane conditions: he was forced to sit in a chair for 14 hours a day without being able to speak, sleep or move freely. The permanent light on and the loud music were part of the psychological torment.

The low temperatures of the air conditioning and cold showers weakened him, making him dizzy and shivering. After complaining about his treatment, he was shackled hand and foot. Lack of access to adequate food and constant harassment by guards aggravated his blood pressure problems, leading him to a state of extreme weakness.

"They were just trying to wear you down so that when they interviewed you, you’d agree to whatever they’re saying," Arthur recounted, referring to his espionage charge.

Negotiations and release

While Arthur was being tortured, the Donald Trump administration was negotiating the repatriation of U.S. citizens imprisoned in Venezuela. Richard Grenell was sent to Caracas to demand the acceptance of Venezuelan deportees from the U.S. and the release of U.S. prisoners.

The Maduro regime had not publicly acknowledged the detention of Arthur, who had not been formally charged with any crime nor had access to a lawyer, leaving him out of any agreement. However, in an unexpected twist, two of the prisoners who were to be released refused to leave their cells for fear that it was a sham, a tactic the guards had employed before. This allowed Arthur and another American to take their place on the release list.

Before being transferred to an airfield for his departure, Arthur was forced to record a video in which he claimed to have received good treatment and promised not to sue the Venezuelan regime. Blindfolded and handcuffed, he feared for his life until he was finally met on the tarmac by Grenell and boarded a U.S. military plane bound for Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

After spending three weeks imprisoned in Venezuela, Arthur now just wants to enjoy time with friends and family. "I don’t know if I ever want to leave the country again," he admitted. "I’m 62. I do not like looking at the abyss."