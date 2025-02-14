Southern Command chief on Maduro: 'He is engaged in narcoterrorism and drug trafficking'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de febrero, 2025

The head of the U.S. Southern Command, Admiral Alvin Holsey, accused the Nicolás Maduro regime of being responsible for criminal activities and regional destabilization.

In a statement before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee, Holsey claimed the Venezuelan dictatorship is involved in "narcoterrorism, corruption, drug trafficking, money laundering, human rights violations and other nefarious activities."

'A destabilizing force in the Western Hemisphere'

According to Holsey, the impact of the Maduro regime has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela, with more than 7.7 million citizens forced to emigrate. In his speech, the admiral argued that terrorist organizations and criminal groups have taken advantage of the crisis to expand their operations, while the regime relies on illicit activities for its own benefit. In addition, he stated that "under Maduro, Venezuela has become a major cocaine and arms trafficking hub," which has turned the country into "a destabilizing force in the Western Hemisphere."

Holsey also referred to the political crisis derived from the July 2024 elections, calling them "fraudulent" and condemning the arrests, disappearances and reprisals against the opposition and civil society. In this context, he warned about the growing alliance of the Venezuelan regime with "malign state actors" that could push Maduro to intensify his belligerent narrative regarding the territorial dispute with Guyana over the Essequibo region.

Caracas' response

As expected, Venezuela's dictator rejected Holsey's accusations, calling them "unfounded" and part of a "misleading narrative" promoted by Washington. "We reject the disqualifications of U.S. military organizations, such as Southern Command, which have a history of interference and colonialist attitudes," said Maduro, who last January began a third illegitimate term in office.

According to a statement from the Maduro regime, the United States seeks to "justify its own mistakes" and "cover up the real networks of illicit trafficking in the region."