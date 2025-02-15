Hamas releases Israelis Alexandre Troufanov, Sagui Dekel-Chen and Yair Horn after 498 days in captivity

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 15 de febrero, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces reported that the Hamas terrorist group released Yair Horn, 46, Alexandre (Sasha) Troufanov, a 29-year-old Russian-Israeli and American-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36.

"After 498 days, Alexandre, Sagui and Iair are finally home," the IDF wrote on its X account.

Israeli authorities included a video of the moment the hostages’ families watched them be released to Israel.

The three had been kidnapped on October 7, 2023, during the terrorists' surprise attack on Israeli territory.

As in previous instances, Hamas militants, cloaked in hoods and armed, brought the hostages onto a platform, as AFP reported. Amid a backdrop of destruction, they briefly addressed the gathering before the hostages were handed over to the Red Cross. Moments later, the Israeli military confirmed it had received the three hostages.