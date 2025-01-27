Egypt and Jordan reject Trump's proposal to accept Gazans to 'clean up' Gaza Strip

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 26 de enero, 2025

President Donald Trump suggested to the leaders of Egypt and Jordan that they accept a migrant exodus of Gazans in order to "clean up" the Gaza Strip. However, both countries categorically rejected the proposal.

President Trump's comments appeared to share the view of some of his allies in Israel, who are encouraging Palestinians to leave Gaza.

"You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing," Trump said about Gaza on Saturday. "I don’t know. Something has to happen, but it’s literally a demolition site right now."

Later, aboard Air Force One, Trump told reporters he had spoken to Jordan's King Abdullah II, saying, “I said to him, ‘I’d love for you to take on more because I’m looking at the whole Gaza Strip right now, and it’s a mess.’”

Trump also said he would like Egypt to take in more Gazans and would talk to the country's leader, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, about the matter.

On how long Gazans would be in Egypt and Jordan, Trump said they could be "temporarily, or could be long-term."

However, Trump's proposal was rejected on Sunday by both Egypt and Jordan, which again insisted that the only possible way out to rebuild Gaza is through the creation of a Palestinian state.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement saying that any attempt to uproot "the Palestinians from their land" would be a "violation" that "threatens stability and risks escalating the conflict in the region."

In that vein, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stated in a meeting with a U.N. official that Jordan's rejection of the displacement of Gazans is "unchangeable."