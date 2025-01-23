Rubio to visit Panama in the coming days to discuss the future of the canal

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 22 de enero, 2025

Marco Rubio will make his first trip as secretary of state to Central America. As reported by Politico, the former senator plans to pass through Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic and Panama. This last destination drew particular attention due to Donald Trump's intention to reclaim the Panama Canal.

According to the aforementioned media, Rubio's visit could take place in the next few days, and one of the central topics would be the canal.

"Rubio is expected to use the travel to cover at least two issues at the top of MAGA foreign policy agenda: curtailing illegal migration and Trump’s push to reclaim the Panama Canal," Politico noted after speaking with three U.S. officials briefed on the plan, who specified that the trip was "tentative."

Trump and the Panama Canal

The United States built the canal between 1904 and 1914, extending 50 miles and connecting the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean. The first ship to pass through it was the SS Ancon, and since then, it moves millions of dollars a year thanks to international trade.

Under Jimmy Carter's presidency, he United States signed a treaty with Panama to transfer control of the canal to the Central American country. The Torrijos-Carter Treaty guaranteed that Panama would gain control of the canal after December 31, 1999.

Trump initially threatened to retake control of the Panama Canal last December 21. On his Truth Social account, he assured Panamanian officials that the current "scam" had to end and warned them to "act accordingly."

"Considered one of the Wonders of the Modern World, the Panama Canal opened for business 110 years ago, and was built at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure - 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitos in the jungles during construction. Teddy Roosevelt was President of the United States at the time of its building, and understood the strength of Naval Power and Trade. When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," he wrote.

His central argument is that Panama has breached the treaty signed more than four decades ago.