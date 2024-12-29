Trump, Obama, Biden, Clinton and many others: The initial reactions to the death of Jimmy Carter
The former Democratic president will be buried in Plains, Georgia, where he was born on October 1, 1924.
Jimmy Carter died at 100, and tributes were quick to follow. Other former presidents, senators and much of Georgia politics bid farewell to the former Democratic president, who will be buried in Plains, Georgia, where he was born on Oct. 1, 1924. Carter was last seen in public in November 2023 to attend the funeral of his wife, Rosalyn.
Donald Trump, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and many others paid tribute to the former Democratic president, who occupied the Oval Office from 1977 to 1981.
"Over six decades, we had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well," the Biden family said in a statement. Biden met Carter a few decades ago when Biden was a young senator from Delaware and Carter was president.
Politics
Jimmy Carter dies at the age of 100
Virginia Martínez
Society
Jimmy Carter turns 100, the first U.S. president to reach a century of life
Williams Perdomo
"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude. Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers," Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account.
"Whenever I had a chance to spend time with President Carter, it was clear that he didn’t just profess these values. He embodied them. And in doing so, he taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. In his Nobel acceptance speech, President Carter said, 'God gives us the capacity for choice. We can choose to alleviate suffering. We can choose to work together for peace.' He made that choice again and again over the course of his 100 years, and the world is better for it," Obama wrote in a statement.
Georgia politics also weighed in on Carter's passing. Gov. Brian Kemp, Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossof, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger mourned his departure on social media.
"As the only American president thus far to come from Georgia, he showed the world the impact of our state and its people have on the country. And as a son of Plains, he always valued Georgians and the virtues of our state, choosing to return to his rural home after his time in public office," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp stated.
Jason Carter, ex-state senator, 2014 gubernatorial candidate and the former president's grandson, merely posted the following song on his X account: "Last of my Kind," by Jason Isbell.
The most prominent reactions to the passing of Jimmy Carter
">
I just heard of the news about the passing of President Jimmy Carter. Those of us who have been fortunate to have served as President understand this is a very exclusive club, and only we can relate to the enormous responsibility of leading the Greatest Nation in History.— Trump Posts on 𝕏 (@trump_repost) December 29, 2024
The…
">
President Carter taught all of us what it means to live a life of grace, dignity, justice, and service. Michelle and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from this remarkable man. https://t.co/dZHL0Nu0Tj— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2024
">
Today, the thoughts of Americans and the prayers of Congress are lifted up on behalf of the Carter family. President Carter’s story was one of humble beginnings, and his life is a testament to the boundless opportunities available in this great nation. Because of his work in…— Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) December 29, 2024
">
STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH ON PRESIDENT JAMES EARL CARTER, JR.— George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) December 29, 2024
⁰"Laura and I send our heartfelt condolences to Jack, Chip, Jeff, Amy, and the entire Carter family.
“James Earl Carter, Jr., was a man of deeply held convictions. He was loyal to his family, his… pic.twitter.com/2hzebCyS4g
">
Today, our nation and our world has lost a leader who embodied dignity and decency, grace and goodness. Paul and I join in mourning the loss of President Jimmy Carter and in giving thanks for his life, which was saintly in its devotion to public service and peace.— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 29, 2024
At the… pic.twitter.com/qURceum360
">
President Jimmy Carter served America with distinction throughout his life and Karen and I extend our deepest sympathies to his family along with millions of Americans who admired this truly good and great man. From his service in the @USNavy, as Governor of Georgia and as the…— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) December 29, 2024
">
President Carter was one of my heroes, the embodiment of faith coming alive through the noble work of public service. His life’s project was human dignity and his long life will be outmatched only by the length of his legacy.— Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) December 29, 2024
Well done, good and faithful servant. Well done. pic.twitter.com/wDxikpJ5YJ
">
President Jimmy Carter lived a life of courage, fortitude, kindness and grace. He was a giant who never saw anyone as smaller than himself. Whether at a Boys & Girls Club banquet or when he sponsored a medical clinic for the uninsured in his corner of rural Georgia, he lived… pic.twitter.com/bm6a66cw2Q— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) December 29, 2024
">
RIP President Jimmy Carter, 100. A remarkable person who was the epitome of the phrase ‘public service.’ I had the honour of interviewing him 3 times, and he was one of the wisest, smartest, most compassionate, modest, and human world leaders I’ve ever met. A great man. pic.twitter.com/1s2zkQvGRj— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 29, 2024
">
As we remember President Carter's extraordinary life, we also honor the countless lives he touched through his vision and generosity.— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 29, 2024
My thoughts are with the Carter family and all those mourning this incredible man.
May his memory be a blessing and an enduring reminder of what… pic.twitter.com/NdDU43WTGk
">
Pres Jimmy Carter was a man rooted in his faith The country grieves as we celebrate his life I had the honor of speaking at conf he hosted in Atlanta in 08 at his invitation We were bit by different political bug but hv much in common incl love of the Lord— Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 29, 2024
">
When I was in grade school, our teacher had a mock election in our class and I was so proud to vote for Jimmy Carter. He embodied so many of the qualities I hold dear – service, leadership, discipline, grace, kindness, and living your faith more than speaking your faith. But… pic.twitter.com/6cCujeY5wT— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 29, 2024
">
It was a great honor to welcome Jimmy Carter to New York’s City Hall. I will always be grateful for the time he took to speak with a fellow engineer and for his lifetime of devoted public service, which helped restore faith in democracy here at home and spread it abroad. His… pic.twitter.com/upqvpw5s4i— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) December 29, 2024
">
Today, we lost an incredible public servant, veteran, farmer, husband, and so much more. President Jimmy Carter was an unrelenting force for good who lived his faith in every aspect of his life. His legacy will live on and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/O0fLk3wRzt— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 29, 2024