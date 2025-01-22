Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

Marco Rubio recently became the first member of Donald Trump's cabinet to be confirmed by the Senate and assume his new post. The new secretary of state took just hours to address U.S. diplomatic and consular posts around the world to clarify the new administration's direction.

"I am grateful to you for the confidence you have placed in me to serve as Secretary of State. The direction you have given for the conduct of our foreign policy is clear," he posted on X after being sworn in by Vice President JD Vance.

According to Real Clear Politics, Rubio sent a memo Tuesday to U.S. diplomats warning of a major shift in foreign policy. The secretary of state referred to "radical changes" toward "common sense" and reaffirmed a phrase that went viral during his Senate confirmation hearing.

"Every dollar we spend, every program we fund, and every policy we pursue must be justified with the answer to three simple questions: Does the action make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous?" he wrote.

To meet the new diplomatic challenges, he added that the State Department will need to become one "that is innovative and nimble." "Certain priorities will be replaced, certain issues deemphasized, and some practices we will cease altogether," he continued.

Among the practices to be abandoned, he called for an end to "censorship of the American people" and an end to the "era of mass migration." He also advocated for a "strict meritocracy," to the detriment of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

"Our department will take the lead in revitalizing alliances, strengthening ties with other partners and allies, and countering the malign activities of our adversaries. We will refocus American foreign policy on the realities of today’s reemerging great power rivalry. And we will explore and creatively exploit the many new and unexpected opportunities that this changing world affords our nation," Rubio added.

"Far too much of America’s diplomacy is focused on pushing political and cultural causes that are divisive at home and deeply unpopular abroad. This creates unnecessary friction with other nations and obstructs our ability to conduct a pragmatic foreign policy and work cooperatively with other nations to advance our core national interests," he concluded.