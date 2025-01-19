Hamas releases names of three hostages to be released Sunday after Israel warned it would not cease attacks until terrorists comply with agreement

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 19 de enero, 2025

The night before the ceasefire in Gaza went into effect was marked by chaos. Hamas's delay in providing the names of the three hostages it promised to release on Sunday led Israeli authorities to warn they would not halt their attacks until the terrorists upheld the agreement. In the early hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted several airstrikes. Eventually, Hamas published the list of hostages, while at the same time, Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and two other cabinet members announced they would be stepping down from Benjamin Netanyahu's government.

Overnight, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF spokesman, issued a statement warning that, given the terrorists' non-compliance, "the army continues to attack inside the Gaza area at this time. According to the prime minister's directives, the cease-fire will not go into effect until Hamas complies with its commitments."

Attacks in northern and central Gaza

The IDF's official X account confirmed early Sunday that, given the circumstances, it was continuing its attacks on terrorist targets. "Moments ago, IDF artillery and aviation struck a number of terrorist targets in northern and central Gaza. The IDF remains prepared in attack and defense and will not allow any harm to citizens."

Otzma Yehudit's ministers leave Netanyahu's executive branch

At around 10:35 a.m. (local time), Hamas claimed that it had delivered the coveted list with the first three names, AFP reported. Around the same time, Ben Gvir announced that his party, Otzma Yehudit, is pulling out of Israel’s executive coalition.

In a statement, Ben Gvir called the "outrageous" ceasefire agreement a "capitulation to Hamas" and condemned what he called the "release of hundreds of murderers" and the "renunciation of [the Israeli army's] achievements [in the war]" in Gaza. Benjamin Netanyahu, however, retains a slim majority in the Israeli parliament despite the departures.