Puerto Rico: General power outage leaves millions without power on New Year's Eve

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 31 de diciembre, 2024

Millions of people across Puerto Rico lost power on New Year's Eve. Company officials reported that the situation occurred after all the power plants lost service after a failure was reported in a switchyard located in Guayanilla.

"After 8:30 a.m., electric service began to be restored in some areas, as the generating plants began to come into service, Genera PR spokesman Iván Báez said," the newspaper El Nuevo Día of Puerto Rico.

Meanwhile, energy company LUMA reported that its teams responded immediately and have begun their process to restore electric service to customers as quickly and safely as possible. However, the process could take up to two days.

"LUMA will restore power to customers in phases. We have already begun the restoration process for some customers, and the entire process will take between 24 and 48 hours, conditions permitting," the company explained.