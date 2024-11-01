Kamala Harris and the Democrats' decades-long betrayal of Puerto Rico

1 de noviembre, 2024

Puerto Rico is a stark example of the damage caused by decades of failed Democratic policies, neglect, and hollow promises. Electing Kamala Harris would only extend this legacy of mismanagement, further entrenching the island’s challenges under the weight of political apathy and systemic corruption. For years, Democrats, from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama to Joe Biden, have claimed to support Puerto Rico’s prosperity — yet their actions and failed liberal policies have consistently led to decay, job losses, and hardship for Puerto Rican families.

I am Puerto Rican and proud of my heritage. Four of my six children were born on the island. What has happened to Puerto Rico over decades is personal to me — and I know many Puerto Rican families feel the same. We remember a time when our island attracted major investments and created stable jobs, thanks largely to Section 936 of the U.S. tax code. This policy incentivized American companies to set up shop on the island, creating jobs and a strong foundation for Puerto Rican families.

In 1996, Bill Clinton signed legislation to repeal this essential tax incentive, an economic sabotage that sent Puerto Rico into a nosedive from which it has yet to recover. Jobs vanished, businesses fled, and entire communities fell into poverty. Since then, Democratic leaders have failed to bring back the economic opportunities that Section 936 once provided, leaving Puerto Rican families struggling to make ends meet.

Democrats have not only gutted the island’s economy but also failed Puerto Ricans in their hour of greatest need. When Hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, it was Donald J. Trump’s Administration that stepped up with a historic $9.6 billion aid package to rebuild the power grid and another $3.7 billion for infrastructure and education. Collectively, he delivered more than $40 billion in aid and assistance to the people of Puerto Rico. Yet today, Puerto Ricans still endure daily blackouts and crumbling schools and infrastructure. Why? Because the Biden-Harris Administration has allowed these funds to languish, entangled in bureaucratic red tape and local incompetence. Despite the Democrats’ claims of unlocking Trump’s aid, only a small fraction of this critical support has reached the communities that need it most.

The Democrats’ mishandling doesn’t stop there. Thanks to their support for outdated maritime laws, shipping costs to Puerto Rico are exorbitantly high, forcing Puerto Rican families to pay inflated prices for essential goods. While Republicans have consistently pushed to ease these restrictions, Democrats remain steadfast in supporting this protectionist policy that harms everyday Puerto Ricans, making it nearly impossible for families to afford basic needs.

Then there’s PROMESA, a financial oversight board imposed on Puerto Rico that, instead of providing relief, has prioritized mainland creditors and entrenched a cycle of dependency and mismanagement. Controlled by Democratic interests, PROMESA has burdened Puerto Rican citizens with more debt and fewer opportunities, effectively placing the interests of outside investors above the well-being of Puerto Rican families.

Kamala Harris and the radical Left have continued offering hollow pledges of support while ignoring the underlying issues plaguing Puerto Rico. They do nothing to revive the economy, strengthen local businesses, or protect Puerto Rican citizens from exploitative policies. Instead, they have left the island in a state of dependency and decline, subject to an endless cycle of bureaucracy and broken promises.

In contrast, America First policies under President Trump provided real solutions for Puerto Rico. His administration aimed to empower the island with job-generating tax incentives, encourage investment, and restore Puerto Rican sovereignty over its economy. Trump’s policies recognized Puerto Ricans as deserving of the same respect, resources, and opportunities as their mainland counterparts, breaking the Democrat-imposed cycle of dependency and despair.

Puerto Rico deserves leaders who will genuinely fight for its people and not exploit the island as a political pawn. Leaders like Donald Trump have shown that Puerto Rico can have a brighter future under America First policies — policies that promote economic growth, protect Puerto Rican families, and invest in long-term solutions rather than temporary relief.

The choice for Puerto Ricans is clear: continue under the Democrats’ destructive policies that perpetuate poverty and dependence or embrace an America First agenda that promises prosperity, security, and genuine progress. The time has come for Puerto Ricans to demand leaders like Donald Trump who will prioritize them — not leave them to suffer in the shadow of broken promises.