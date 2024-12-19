Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 19 de diciembre, 2024

Israel conducted a heavy offensive against the Houthis, the Iranian-backed terrorists in Yemen, hours after Yemeni radicals launched a ballistic missile against the Jewish state, which set off warning sirens in the center of the country, including Tel Aviv. While the missile was intercepted, a fragment of the interceptor rocket struck a school in the Israeli city of Ramat Gan, causing severe damage, and five people were slightly injured as they ran for cover.

The Israeli offensive, confirmed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), was carried out during the early hours of Thursday morning and targeted a number of Houthi military positions on the west coast and in the interior of Yemen.

Previously, Israel had carried out two offensives against the Houthis in Yemen. However, in this latest operation, bombing raids were carried out in Sana'a, the capital of the country, for the first time.

According to reports, some of the targets attacked were the port of Hodeidah, the Haziz and Dahban power plants and an oil facility in Ras Isa. Electricity was cut in most of these Houthi-controlled areas.

At least nine people were killed as a result of the offensives, according to reports.

Following the Israeli offensive, a drone, apparently launched by the Houthis from Yemen Thursday afternoon, was intercepted off the coast of Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu: 'They are learning and will learn the hard way that whoever harms Israel pays a heavy price'



Following the offensive against the Houthis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, "They do not attack only us; they attack the entire world. They are attacking international shipping and trade routes, so when Israel acts against the Houthis, it is acting on behalf of the entire international community. The Americans understand this aspect, as do many others."

"After Hamas, Hezbollah, Assad's regime in Syria, the Houthis are almost the last branch that is left for Iran's Axis of Evil," the prime minister added.

"They are learning and will learn the hard way that whoever harms Israel pays a heavy price," Netanyahu warned.

In a statement made after the attack, Israel Katz, defense minister of the Jewish state, said, "Tonight we attacked the Houthis in Yemen. I warn the leaders of the Houthi terrorist organization that Israel's long arm will reach them as well."

"Whoever lays a hand on the State of Israel, his hand will be cut off; whoever wounds, will be wounded twice. We will strike hard and we will not allow shooting or threats against the State of Israel," the minister added.

דיווח בתימן: ישראל היא שתוקפת - לראשונה מאוקטובר | צפו בתיעודיםhttps://t.co/v3WAmQt5Bz pic.twitter.com/hdpc9K0Wav — ynet עדכוני (@ynetalerts) December 19, 2024

In a statement issued after the offensives, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said, "Over the past year, the Houthi terrorist regime has been operating with the direction and funding of Iran, and in cooperation with Iraqi militias in order to attack the State of Israel and Israeli civilians."

"With their attacks on international shipping vessells and boats in the Red Sea and other places, the Houthis have become a global threat. Who is behind the Houthis? Iran," Hagari added.

The IDF spokesman further warned that "the IDF is determined to continue operating against all threats posed to the citizens of the State of Israel, wherever necessary."

Regular Houthi attacks seek to destabilize the region



The Houthi missile launch came a week after a series of offensives against three commercial ships and two U.S. Navy destroyers escorting them in the Gulf of Aden.

The U.S. Navy succeeded in thwarting the Houthi attacks by shooting down four drones and one missile.

No injuries or damage were reported in the Yemeni terrorist group's offensives against the vessels.

Last week, a drone launched by the Houthis struck a building in the central Israeli city of Yavne. No injuries were reported, but many properties were damaged.

Following the Oct. 7 massacre, the Houthis have carried out a large number of attacks against Israel, including killing one person in Tel Aviv, and against commercial and military ships in the Gulf of Aden and in the Red Sea.

On Sept. 29, Israeli forces carried out a massive attack against the Houthis in Yemen, especially against the port of Hodeidah, significantly damaging the infrastructure of the area controlled by the terrorist group in that country.