Concern in the West: Iran announces successful launch of rocket into space

Iran announced Friday that it successfully launched a satellite into space, using a rocket called Simorgh.

The launch came after the United States warned that Iran is likely to conduct such space missions as part of its program to develop intercontinental missiles.

The report conducted by US intelligence further notes concerns related to the Iranian nuclear program, since it would be in a favorable position to do so if Tehran were to decide to move forward in developing nuclear weapons.

The report adds that the ayatollahs' regime is showing an increasing willingness to openly discuss the effectiveness of nuclear weapons. It warns that Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium far exceeds the needs of a civilian program.

Iran has enough enriched uranium to make four nuclear bombs

In its latest quarterly report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), indicated that the Iranians have accumulated a significant amount of enriched uranium (60%), which is sufficient to manufacture up to four nuclear bombs.

It should be noted that making a functional nuclear bomb also requires technical knowledge and physical components, such as high-precision detonators.

Journalist Nadav Eyal indicated via the Israeli news site Ynet that the Iranian government has been investing a lot of effort in obtaining some of these components.

The report also links Iranian space launches to the support Tehran receives from Russia.

The damage caused by Israel to Iran's missile and nuclear programs



According to reports, the Israeli counteroffensive against Iran last October caused damage to the Shahroud Space Center, in the north of the Persian country, and affected several components related to its missile and nuclear programs which was confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.