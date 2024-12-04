Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

The United States imposed sanctions on at least 35 entities and vessels for transporting Iranian oil to various countries, which were dubbed by the US Treasury Department as Iran's "shadow fleet."

The sanctions were imposed against vessels and entities from India, the United Arab Emirates, China, Liberia, China and Hong Kong, among other countries.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that these sanctions are in addition to those imposed last October, in response to Iran's attack against Israel earlier that month and its announced nuclear escalation.

Oil revenues help Iran destabilize the Middle East

The US agency added that oil revenues enable Iran to fund Middle East destabilization and terrorism through various means.

It further indicated that with these revenues, Tehran is able to finance its nuclear program, as well as missile and drone development.

Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Bradley Smith, manifested that the United States remains committed to dismantling the fleet of vessels and "shadow" operators that facilitate these illicit activities.