Three Americans imprisoned in China released

27 de noviembre, 2024

China released three Americans who had been detained. The move is part of an exchange with Chinese nationals detained in the United States.

The information was confirmed by a source close to the case who spoke to AFP.

Meanwhile, the State Department and the White House confirmed the release of Mark Swidan, Kai Li, and John Leung.

"The U.S. government believed the three had been wrongfully detained on trumped-up charges. Swidan had been held since 2012 on a drug trafficking conviction, while Li and Lueng were charged with espionage," The Washington Times reported.

Similarly, in September, the Congressional-Executive Commission on China explained that more and more Americans are being arrested in that country.