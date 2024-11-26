Emails between the Chilean president and the woman who reported him for sexual harassment have gone public

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 26 de noviembre, 2024

The defense of President Gabriel Boric has gone on the offensive, submitting to the judiciary an alleged series of emails between the president and the woman who accused him of sexual harassment and distributing private images.

The complaint against Boric was filed on September 6. At this time, key details remain undisclosed, including the identity of the complainant and specifics of the accusation. However, it is known that the two met at the Corporación de Asistencia Judicial in Punta Arenas, where they were both completing law internships.

The president's lawyer, Jonatan Valenzuela, claims that his client is the true victim in this case. To support the claim of "systematic harassment" that allegedly took place between 2012 and 2013, when Boric secured a seat in parliament as an independent, Valenzuela submitted 25 messages, which were transcribed and published by the local newspaper Meganoticias this Tuesday.

"I had fallen for a manipulation on your part. I made a tremendous mistake in sending you pictures of me," one of the messages reads. "I had only done it with my expololos (ex-boyfriends)," she says before demanding he erase them.

"Delete them and I also forbid you to show them to other people. I am writing this for proof, in case of possible extortion from you, or I see that you published it, showed it to someone else or still do not delete them, for possible lawsuit, if I see it is necessary."

Valenzuela acknowledges that the explicit images exist, or at least existed. But he claims they were sent to the ex-parliamentarian without his prior consent.

"Thank you for ruining my life you fucking bastard," reads another transcript. "Before being in solidarity with the homeless, you could return the money I spent on going to see you. In total, $450,000. Deign to that at least."

The publication of the alleged messages comes less than two weeks after authorities arrested his former undersecretary in the government's Interior Ministry Manuel Monsalve, who was accused by a female subordinate of rape and sexual abuse.