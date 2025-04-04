Brent crude falls to its lowest level since 2021

Published by Víctor Mendoza 4 de abril, 2025

(AFP) Oil prices continued to fall Friday after the United States announced it will implement across-the-board tariffs and Brent barrel, the benchmark in Europe, Africa and the Middle East, reached its lowest level since 2021.

By 08h30 GMT, the price of North Sea Brent for June delivery was falling 2.97% to $68.06, its lowest level since December 2021. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the U.S. benchmark for May delivery, plunged 3.12% to $64.86, a low since May 2023