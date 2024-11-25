Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

Lithuanian authorities and DHL have reported that at least one person died Monday when a company cargo plane flying from Germany to Lithuania crashed during an emergency landing near Vilnius airport.

"The plane was due to land at Vilnius airport and crashed a few kilometers" from the terminal, Renatas Pozela, head of the fire and rescue service, told reporters.

"All four crew members have been found. Unfortunately, one of them has been declared dead," he added.

Authorities have opened an investigation and are not ruling out any hypotheses about the causes of the accident.

"We are working with our foreign partners to get as much information as we can.We cannot rule out the possibility of a terrorist act," Darius Jauniskis, the head of Lithuania's intelligence services, told reporters.

"We warned that such things were possible, we see an increasingly aggressive Russia. but we cannot yet make attributions or point fingers at anyone," he added.

The accident caused a house to burn down and authorities said all residents had been evacuated unharmed.

According to a statement from DHL Germany, the plane flying from Leipzig in Germany to the Lithuanian capital "made an emergency landing approximately one kilometer away" from Vilnius airport.

DHL confirmed that the plane is part of its fleet."It involved shipments from several customers," Ausra Rutkauskiene, of DHL Lithuania, told reporters.