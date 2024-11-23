Venezuelan regime charges opposition leader Machado with 'treason'

Published by VozMedia Staff Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

In a new episode of political repression, on Friday, the Venezuelan Attorney General's Office, under the control of Nicolás Maduro's regime, announced the opening of an investigation against María Corina Machado, a key opposition figure. According to Attorney General Tarek William Saab, Machado will be charged for crimes of treason against the country, conspiracy with foreign countries and association to commit crimes, in an attempt to link her to a sanctions bill being debated in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Accusations to silence the opposition

The charges filed against Machado evidence the systematic use of the judicial system as a political weapon to stifle dissent. Saab justified the measure by arguing that the opposition leader's public comments on the U.S. bill constitute serious crimes against the country's sovereignty.

"The public pronouncements that the named has made regarding this unlawful bill, seriously involve her and constitute the commission of the crimes of treason against the homeland, established in article 128 of the Penal Code; conspiracy with foreign countries, established in article 132 of the Penal Code and association to commit crimes, established in article 37 of the Law against Organized Crime," Saab said.

Sources from the Prosecutor's Office itself have pointed out that the opening of the investigation is a formality, since the indictment is assured, reported El País.

María Corina Machado supports the Bolívar Law

Machado expressed her support for the bill passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, known as the Bolivar Act. This law seeks to prohibit U.S. federal institutions from contracting with companies or individuals with commercial ties to the Maduro regime.

The opposition leader assured that the law "sends a clear message to the regime: repression and criminal activities have consequences, and no one will be able to normalize them." Through a message on X, Machado also thanked Republican Senator Rick Scott for his "unwavering support." "We count on his continued support for a democratic transition, as was the mandate after the epic victory of the people of Venezuela last July 28," she said, alluding to the presidential elections.

Machado: resistance from the underground

Despite the threats, María Corina Machado remains inside Venezuela, where from an unknown location, she continues to reaffirm her commitment to the struggle for democracy. Following the presidential elections of July 28, which the opposition claims to have won, Machado has rejected exile as an option, arguing that leaving the country would mean a symbolic defeat for her cause.

Meanwhile, Edmundo González, opposition candidate in those elections, is in exile in Spain, leaving Machado as the main face of the resistance inside Venezuela.

An increasingly isolated dictatorship

The Maduro regime faces increasing international pressure as it tries to hold on to power through authoritarian measures. The possible indictment of Machado adds to a long list of persecuted, exiled or imprisoned opposition leaders, in a country where dissidence is criminalized under the excuse of protecting sovereignty.