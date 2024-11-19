Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

Farmers are taking to the streets of the UK with their tractors in tow protesting against the government's inheritance tax raid.

According to local media, the government plans for farm assets worth more than £1 million to be subject to a new 20% tax, according to The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the environment secretary claimed that the farmers protesting at Westminster are, in his view, "misguided." The government insists that the vast majority of farmers will not be affected by the so-called "tractor tax."

Despite the government's claims, farmers stress that the measure will affect more workers than projected. While the government estimates that 500 farms will be affected, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) estimated that as many as 70,000 farms could be affected, according to the BBC.

Protesters claim that they will have to raise food prices because of the government's inheritance tax.

Jeremy Clarkson, owner of Diddly Squat Farm in Oxfordshire (which is featured in the Amazon series Clarkson's Farm), said that he believes the inheritance tax is a hasty last-minute decision.

"I think we all make mistakes in life, and I think it's time for them to say 'you know what, we've cocked this one up a bit' and back down," Clarkson said.

The Metropolitan police estimated that more than 10,000 people took part in the protest in Whitehall.