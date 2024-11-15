Germany warns that Hamas plans to attack Israeli facilities around the world

A policeman in front of the Israeli embassy in Berlin, Germany. John Macdougall / AFP

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

The Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas plans to carry out attacks against Israeli facilities in Germany and other countries around the world in the coming days, the German Federal Criminal Investigation Office warned in a statement issued Friday.

According to the European nation's agency, the threats were spread on Hamas' Telegram channel.

The Palestinian terrorist group claimed that "the embassies of the Zionist entity and the countries that support it must be besieged" and targeted "American, British and German support for the occupation."

The agency added that, as a result of the threats, there are also concerns about possible attacks against embassies of countries that support Israel, including Germany.

It stressed in the statement that "at the moment there is no information on concrete dangerous situations," though German investigators noted that diplomatic headquarters could be targeted in isolated attacks.