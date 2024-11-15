Cuba's energy crisis worsens with rolling blackouts in almost half of the country

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 14 de noviembre, 2024

According to the most recent report by the Electrical Union (UNE), Cuba's energy crisis is worsening, with blackouts affecting 44% of the national territory. The lack of fuel and constant failures in the thermoelectric power plants, affected by deterioration and lack of investment, make it even more difficult to keep up with electricity demand.

Rolling blackouts

UNE forecasts a maximum generation capacity of 1,760 MW in the afternoon and evening, compared to an estimated demand of 3,020 MW. This leaves a deficit of 1,260 MW and forces scheduled outages in large areas of the country. The situation is becoming critical, surpassing even the levels recorded before last week's general blackout caused by Hurricane Rafael.

Obsolete infrastructure and fuel shortages

Cuba relies heavily on aging thermoelectric power plants, many of which have serious problems. Of the 20 generating units, six are out of service. The deterioration of these plants and the fuel shortage prevent the system from meeting energy needs. Experts point out that the lack of maintenance and investment has weakened the electrical system, making it vulnerable to constant outages.

Economic and social cost of blackouts

The electricity crisis has a severe economic impact. The country reported a contraction of 1.9%, influenced by the paralysis of industrial production and public services. The lack of electricity affects transportation, factories and offices, deepening the economic crisis. In addition, social unrest is growing, with protests intensifying in several cities, such as the recent demonstrations in Santiago de Cuba, reminiscent of those of July 11, 2021, when thousands of Cubans took to the streets in the largest protests in decades.

The energy crisis in Cuba is a recurrent problem that severely affects the daily lives of its citizens. During the last few weeks, the deficit in electricity supply has remained around 50%, which means that, on average, five out of every ten light bulbs are shut off simultaneously on the island, affecting thousands of homes and businesses.