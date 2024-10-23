Venezuela and Nicaragua to be left out of BRICS at Lula's request

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

Venezuela and Nicaragua are on the chopping block of BRICS's list of prospective new members. The bloc's decision coincides with the position taken by Brazil, which refuses to accept their membership in the organization.

"The Brazilian delegation's restrictions were heard by the other founding countries. According to a diplomatic source, no nation, no representative of the other members, nor of Putin's Russia, expressed 'buts' to Brazil's speech," stated Globo, which first reported the fact.

"In a gesture to Lula, Putin already presented on the record the list of candidates for new member countries without Venezuela's name," Globo added.

The list of aspirants is expected to be confirmed tonight. It will be difficult for Nicolás Maduro to achieve his goal of entering the group despite having traveled to Kazan, Russia, for the summit.

"The whole argument around the veto against Venezuela developed in practical terms: Maduro, in his rise to power, broke ties with a number of South American countries, such as Chile and Uruguay; displeased important intermediaries, such as Mexico, and began to openly attack the largest economic power of the region: Brazil," the newspaper noted.

Meanwhile, the media had already advanced that the Brazilian government exerted political pressure so that Venezuela and Nicaragua would not be included in the list.

"There was no formal veto, but according to sources interviewed, 'The Russians are aware of Lula's anger with Maduro,'" Globo detailed.