Lula da Silva injured in accident at home, will not be able to travel to BRICS Summit

Published by Virginia Martínez Verified by 21 de octubre, 2024

On Sunday, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was injured after suffering an accident in his home, officials said. The severity of the accident caused Lula to cancel his trip to participate in the BRICS summit "On medical advice, he will not travel to the BRICS Summit in Kazan, due to a temporary impediment to long-haul air travel," his office said in a statement. The Brazilian government, however, is expected to participate remotely.

According to local media, the Brazilian president fell in the bathroom, suffering a strong blow that left a cut on the back of his head, slightly above the neck, and he received several stitches. The Syrian Lebanese Hospital of Sao Paulo reported in a statement that the leftist leader was instructed not to make long-distance trips. Doctors Roberto Kalil and Ana Heleno Germoglio will regularly monitor his recovery.

While Brazil's presidential office said in a statement he will continue his work in Brasilia this week, it did not disclose details about the cause of the president's injury. Lula, 78, was scheduled to attend the meeting of BRICS, a bloc of developing economies, in the city of Kazan from Tuesday to Thursday this week, where he was scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

The meeting at the BRICS Summit would be the first meeting between the Brazilian president and his Russian counterpart so far in Lula's third presidency. In September, the two had a remote meeting to discuss a joint proposal by Brazil and China on the conflict with Ukraine.