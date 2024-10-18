Biden-Harris administration demanded Israel not to enter the area where it eliminated Sinwar

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 18 de octubre, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces eliminated Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday. They did so with a ground operation involving several operatives combing the area. It took place in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, often labeled by the Biden-Harris administration as a red line that Israel was not to cross.

After Israeli forces entered the Gaza Strip, the Democratic administration repeatedly warned Israel not to move too far into the Palestinian enclave. However, Benjamin Netanyahu continued with his operation. Arriving at the gates of Rafah, Kamala Harris and Joe Biden repeated their warnings, this time stronger, considering this city as a line not to cross in the conflict.

However, it was in this very city that the IDF shot down the terrorist leader. After Sinwar's death, the Biden-Harris administration celebrated the feat, despite the fact that they opposed the Israeli offensive in the area where the terrorist leader was hiding.

Joe Biden stressed that the day of Sinwar's death was a "good day for Israel, for the United States and for the world." Likewise, Kamala Harris declared that "justice has been done" and that "America, Israel and the entire world are better off as a result."

In a statement sent to Newsweek by Harris's campaign team, she asserted that the administration opposed "a full-scale invasion with heavy ground fighting in densely populated areas while there were so many civilians sheltering there, given the high potential for civilian casualties."

In the story reported by the Israel Defense Forces, it explains how Sinwar's death occurred. The 162nd Division and Gaza Division were operating in the Rafah area where, according to intelligence, senior Hamas officials were hiding.

On patrol, troops from these units detected movement in an area of unoccupied residential buildings. They opened fire on three individuals and wounded one of them. Two went into one building and a third was isolated in a different building.

IDF operatives opened fire with a Merkava tank on the two buildings. From one of the buildings there was resistance. The one that was isolated launched several grenades, only one of which exploded. This caused the IDF platoon that entered the building to retreat.

At that point they deployed a light drone to inspect the building. It was at that moment that the last footage of Yahya Sinwar alive was recorded, which the Israeli military distributed Thursday. In the footage, the terrorist group's leader is seen sitting on an armchair and wounded. As the drone enters the room, he holds a stick in his hand and throws it at the drone.

Following this, the Merkava tank supporting the infantry troops again opened fire on Sinwar's position and this time killed him. The other two individuals in the nearby building were Sinwar's bodyguards who were moving with him through the southern region of the Gaza Strip.

The next morning, troops returned to the building and identified the body as that of the Hamas leader after several tests.