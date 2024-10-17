Joe Biden celebrates Sinwar's death: ‘It is a good day for the world’

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 17 de octubre, 2024

Joe Biden offered some statements from Air Force One to comment the death of the leader of the Hamas terrorist group, Yahya Sinwar, who had been hidden in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli incursion.

In his message, President Biden stressed that after Sinwar's death "it is a good day for Israel, for the United States and for the world."

"As the leader of the terrorist group Hamas, Sinwar was responsible for the deaths of thousands of Israelis, Palestinians, Americans, and citizens from over 30 countries," Joe Biden recalled in his statement. The president added that U.S. intelligence services worked closely with Israel to locate the leader of the terrorist group.

Sinwar had managed to elude Israel Defense Forces (IDF) airstrikes as well as assaults by Israeli special units that turned the Gaza Strip upside down in their search for him. "Today, however, proves once again that no terrorist anywhere in the world can escape justice, no matter how long it takes." Since the start of the fighting, the Israeli government has insisted that disbanding Hamas was its main objective in the Gaza Strip.

Joe Biden added that he would hold a discussion with his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to reach a consensus on how to "return the hostages to their families" and "put an end once and for all to this war."

The president concluded that without Sinwar, there is now a chance for the Gaza Strip to emerge from the spiral of destruction it has been plunged into since Oct. 7 that has left a large number of victims on the Palestinian side, as well as many more in Israel, which must now deal with Hezbollah on a new open front in Lebanon.