The US and Israel believe Sinwar's death will open the door to negotiations to free hostages held by Hamas

The recent death of Yahya Sinwar, Hamas leader, presents an opportunity to resume negotiations on the release of the 101 hostages still held by the terrorist group. Israeli and U.S. officials noted that talks had stalled for two months, largely because of Sinwar's inflexible stance and lack of communication with other leaders.

This Thursday, Department of State spokesman Matthew Miller emphasized that Sinwar's death marks a crucial shift in the dynamics of the war, noting that, until his passing, "there was no way to end this conflict, as Sinwar had refused to discuss the release of the hostages." With his death, there is now a chance that progress could be made in negotiations.

"One thing we do know for certain is that the world is a better place with Sinwar gone from it, and it gives us an opportunity that we didn't have as long as he still called the shots for Hamas. Now what that will mean, we'll have to wait and see in the days ahead," Miller said.

Advisers to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have stated that their main goal is to get the hostages back at any cost, and Sinwar's removal could be a decisive step toward that end. However, some officials in Israel caution that it is too early to determine whether this new situation will result in significant progress in the short term.

Next steps in negotiations

Israeli officials have been in communication with the Biden administration and mediators from Qatar and Egypt about the future of the agreement. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has already spoken with the Qatari prime minister about Sinwar's death and the ongoing negotiations.

A blow for Hamas and a victory for Netanyahu

Sinwar's death strikes hard at Hamas, which has lost much of its military and political leadership. This situation gives Netanyahu the "victory picture" he has sought since the October 7 attacks. It also gives him political breathing room, both with the Israeli public and within his own cabinet, allowing him to move toward an agreement. Netanyahu stated, "To the Hamas terrorists I say — your leaders are running away and they will be eliminated. I call on everyone who holds our hostages: whoever lays down his arms and returns our hostages, we will allow him to leave and live."

The context of the operation

Israeli forces assassinated Sinwar in a house in the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood of Rafah in southern Gaza. An infantry unit composed of soldiers conducting a routine patrol exchanged gunfire with three armed militants, resulting in their deaths. This encounter, which was not based on prior intelligence, led the soldiers to realize that they had killed the most wanted person in the Middle East only after seeing his body. Subsequently, forensic tests confirmed his identity.