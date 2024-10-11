The Bolivian Prosecutor's Office will issue an arrest warrant against former President Evo Morales for a case of human trafficking and rape

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 10 de octubre, 2024

A Bolivian prosecutor announced that an arrest warrant will be issued against former Bolivian president Evo Morales, after he refused to testify in an investigation for alleged "human trafficking" and "rape." The former president is being investigated for allegedly having a relationship with an underage girl.

Prosecutor Sandra Gutiérrez, in charge of the case in the Tarija region, explained that both Morales and others under investigation were duly notified to appear in court. However, when Morales failed to appear Thursday as required, the prosecutor said the next step is to issue an arrest warrant to force him to testify. "What corresponds is that, to take out the arrest warrant," declared Gutiérrez.

Morales refuses to testify

Morales, who governed Bolivia between 2006 and 2019, has called the case a "political persecution" orchestrated by his successor and former ally, current president Luis Arce. Morales' own lawyer, Nelson Cox, was the one who reported that the former president would not appear to testify "until the process is regularized." The defense maintains that the investigation had already been closed in 2020 and considers that the reopening of the case is illegal.

According to reports, while Morales was supposed to be testifying in court, he appeared Thursday at a public event in Villa Tunari, his coca growers' stronghold. Party leaders, such as Vicente Choque, have warned that they will take action, such as blocking roads, if Morales' arrest is confirmed. "We are protecting our commander, Evo Morales," said Choque.

The complaint

The complaint is based on events that occurred in 2016, when Morales allegedly had a relationship with a 15-year-old minor, with parental consent in exchange for benefits, according to preliminary investigations. This case had been stalled for four years and was recently reactivated.

In addition to this accusation, Morales faces two other rape allegations in Cochabamba, although so far authorities have not disclosed further details about these new accusations.

Political implications

This case intensifies the dispute between Morales and Arce within the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) and could have significant repercussions on Morales' political career in the run-up to the 2025 presidential elections. Analysts warn that, if the allegations of child trafficking materialize, it could mark the end of his public career, which began in the 1990s and culminated with his election as Bolivia's first indigenous president.