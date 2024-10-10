Haiti: gangs recruit children for murder and prostitution

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de octubre, 2024

The spiral of violence in which Haiti is immersed, in addition to poverty and hunger, has led to thousands of children being recruited by gang members for the purpose of committing crimes and becoming victims of child trafficking and sexual abuse.

According to a report by Human Rights Watch (HRW), children are enlisted as soldiers to commit crimes and fight against Haitian and international security forces, while girls are forced into prostitution and servitude to gang members.

"Hundreds, if not thousands, of children in Haiti, driven by hunger and poverty, have in recent months joined criminal groups, where they are forced into illegal activities and face abuse," the organization said.

The estimated number of minors within gang ranks is alarming. About a third of all recruits are children, who commit crimes ranging from extortion to murder.

"Although official figures are not available, humanitarian and human rights organizations and government officials estimate that at least 30 percent of criminal group members are children. Children are involved in criminal activities ranging from extortion and looting to serious acts of violence, such as murders and kidnappings," said HRW, which, to curb this worrying situation, recommends the Haitian government "focus on improving the lives of children by providing them with protection, access to essential goods and services."

Half a million children at risk in Port-au-Prince

Where the situation is most alarming is in Port-au-Prince, where much of the violence and crime is concentrated. According to HRW, gangs control most of the capital, a city in which some half a million children reside.

It is because of that number that Port-au-Prince is the epicenter of danger for minors in Haiti who, if they refuse to obey gang orders, face physical punishment and even death threats.

"I was once told to blindfold someone we were going to kidnap. When I refused to do so, they hit me over the head with a baseball bat and told me that if I didn't, they would kill me," said one minor coerced by criminal gangs.

Death in combat against the security forces is another of the serious dangers faced by minors who are forced to join the gang cause.