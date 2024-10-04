Israel eliminates Hamas leader in Tulkarem and strikes Hezbollah intelligence headquarters in Beirut targeting, Nasrallah's successor

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on an area in the southern suburb of Beirut AFP

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 3 de octubre, 2024

Israel carried out a series of airstrikes Thursday, eliminating a prominent Hamas leader in an operation in Tulkarem in the West Bank and targeting Hashem Safieddine, designated successor to the late Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut.

Elimination of Hamas leader in Tulkarem

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the airstrike in Tulkarem resulted in the death of Zahi Yasser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, a senior Hamas commander involved in planning an imminent attack on Israel. The attack, coordinated with the Shin Bet and the Israeli intelligence service, specifically targeted al-Razeq Oufi, who the IDF said had orchestrated a failed car bomb attack last month in the settlement of Ateret and was planning new terrorist operations. His elimination deals a considerable blow to Hamas' operational infrastructure in the region.

In addition, the IDF and Shin Bet stressed that al-Razeq Oufi was not only leading the planning of attacks but also supplying weapons and coordinating operations with other terrorist groups. His work in creating terrorist networks in the West Bank made him a priority target for Israel's security.

Airstrikes in Beirut against Hezbollah

Israel also intensified its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon, attacking the group's intelligence headquarters in Beirut to eliminate Hashem Safieddine, Nasrallah's cousin and designated successor. According to reports, the attack may have succeeded, although there has been no official confirmation of Safieddine's death.

Warnings and evacuations in southern Beirut

Hours before the attack in Beirut, the Israeli army's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, issued warnings to residents of the Burj al-Barajneh and Hadath neighborhoods in the south part of the city, urging them to evacuate the area. "You are located near facilities and interests belonging to Hezbollah, and the IDF (Israeli army) will work against them in the near future," he said on his X account.

The Israeli offensive in southern Lebanon has increased in intensity, with ground incursions and continuous bombardments on Hezbollah positions to dismantle the Iranian-backed terror group's infrastructure.