Claudia Sheinbaum is sworn in as Mexico's new president

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 1 de octubre, 2024

Four months after winning the election, Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn in as Mexico's new president before Congress on Tuesday. The left remains in power as Sheinbaum becomes the first woman in the country's history to take office.

"Honorable Congress of the Union, people of Mexico, I protest to keep and uphold the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States and the laws that emanate from it, and to loyally and patriotically perform the office of president of the republic that the people have conferred on me," Sheinbaum said as soon as she received the presidential sash from her predecessor, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The new Mexican president will move to the National Palace where she will host an event. Some world leaders who will attend are Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (Brazil), Gabriel Boric (Chile), Miguel Díaz-Canel (Cuba), Gustavo Petro (Colombia) and Xiomara Castro (Honduras), as well as First Lady Jill Biden and Josep Borrell, European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs.