Mexico seizes 4.2 tons of cocaine off Pacific coast

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de abril, 2025

Mexico seized 4.2 tons of cocaine in two separate operations carried out by the Mexican Navy off the coast of the state of Guerrero, on Mexico's Pacific coast, the Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) said Monday.

The SSP said in a statement that 1.8 tons of the drug were seized when a military helicopter located a boat with five people on board, who were detained.

The remaining 2.4 tons were seized when naval personnel spotted 64 packages floating off the coasts of Guerrero.

The SSP has not yet detailed when the operations that led to the seizures took place.

"It should be noted that, during the present administration, more than 36 tons of cocaine have been secured in maritime events causing an approximate affectation of 9 billion pesos (about $450 million)," the SSP said.

In early February, the Mexican government deployed some 10,000 military personnel on the border with the United States, following an agreement between President Claudia Sheinbaum and Donald Trump to avoid the extension of tariffs in Mexico.

So far roughly 59,000 pounds of narcotics and 360 pounds of fentanyl have been seized.