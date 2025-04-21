Hugo 'Loco' Gatti, Argentine soccer legend, has died

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de abril, 2025

Hugo 'Loco' Gatti, considered one of the best goalkeepers in the history of Argentine soccer, has died at the age of 80. He had been admitted to a Buenos Aires hospital for two months for a hip fracture and his health deteriorated due to pneumonia and kidney and heart failure.

As a result of his worsening clinical condition, doctors induced a coma. His relatives decided to have him taken off life support and he finally died this Sunday.

El Loco Gatti spent his entire sporting career in Argentina. He began in 1962, making his debut in professional soccer Club Atlético Atlanta. Two years later he made the leap to one of the greats of Argentine soccer, River Plate, where he remained until 1968.

Subsequently, he wore the jersey of Club Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Club Atlético Unión. He closed out his professional soccer career with Boca Juniors, where he played from 1976 to 1989.

In addition, he represented the Albiceleste on 14 occasions, conceding 15 goals.

He won three Argentine First Divisions, the country's top soccer competition. All with Boca Juniors, with whom he also won two Copa Libertadores and an Intercontinental Cup.

After his retirement, Loco Gatti continued to be linked to soccer as a pundit and analyst on soccer television programs in Spain, such as El Chiringuito de Jugones.