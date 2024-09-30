Conservatives win Austrian elections and obtain their best results in history

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 29 de septiembre, 2024

The conservatives pulled off a surprise in Austria and took first place in the general election. Led by Herbert Kickl, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) obtained almost 30% of the votes, although it waits for negotiations to begin with the various parties to form a government.

Austria is a parliamentary republic with a Federal Council (Parliament) composed of 183 legislators. In every election, political parties dream of the magic number of 92 seats, which gives them the majority needed to officially form a government.

In this case, the FPÖ won 56 seats, followed by the Austrian People's Party with 52, the Social Democratic Party of Austria (41), the Neos (18) and the Green Alternative (10).

So far, the ruling coalition is consists of the center-right People's Party and Green Alternative. Sunday's results will definitely change the political map of the European country.

When it came to negotiating, the leaders of the other parties were reluctant to engage in talks with Herbert Kickl, who, in his campaign, harshly criticized the "elites" of the European Union. However, Austria's constitution gives the president the final say on nominations for ministers and the chancellor. Alexander Van der Bellen, a former Greens leader who has been president since 2017, is a vocal critic of Kickl, so it seems unlikely that he would nominate him. However, clarity on the results could force the president to nominate someone from the FPOE.

"Today's results could not have been clearer. (...) We don't have to change our position, because we have always said that we are ready to lead a government, that we are ready to push for this change in Austria side by side with the people. The other parties should ask themselves where they stand on democracy," he said after the victory, adding that the other leaders should "sleep on the result."

The FPÖ's political agenda

According to their political platform, dubbed "Strengthen Austria," they stressed the need to control borders and the influx of migrants, implementing stricter border controls and suspending the right of asylum through an emergency law.

They also promised to push for what they dubbed "remigration": the return of people to their families' countries of origin, particularly in the case of criminals.

Economically, the FPÖ platform includes tax breaks for young workers and lower taxes on savings.